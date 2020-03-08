Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

TRVI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.35.

TRVI stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

