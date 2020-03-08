Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 87,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,873,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $328,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

