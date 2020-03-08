Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get Viewray alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Viewray stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 1,454,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,349. The company has a market cap of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. Viewray has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viewray by 3,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viewray by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.