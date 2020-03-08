Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 5,376,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

