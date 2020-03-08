Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

UBA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 100,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,590. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 518,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

