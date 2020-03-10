-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. Vermilion Energy posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vermilion Energy.
VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.
Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 48.08%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.
