-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. Vermilion Energy posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vermilion Energy.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 26,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 48.08%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

