$0.04 EPS Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BEST reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BEST.

BEST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEST traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 997,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BEST has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

