$0.47 EPS Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. International Paper reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $187,122,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

