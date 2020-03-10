$0.49 EPS Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 482,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72. Criteo has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Criteo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

