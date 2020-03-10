$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. 999,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,035. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

