-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.61). Forty Seven reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forty Seven.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,109,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,080,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,960,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,232,100 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,112,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Forty Seven by 595.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Forty Seven by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 479,359 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Forty Seven by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $94.73.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forty Seven (FTSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.