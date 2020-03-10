-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.61). Forty Seven reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forty Seven.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,109,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,080,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,960,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,232,100 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,112,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Forty Seven by 595.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Forty Seven by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 479,359 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Forty Seven by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $94.73.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

