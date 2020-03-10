$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in GATX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GATX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GATX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GATX traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

