11,109 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMV. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of BATS SMMV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 567,061 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

