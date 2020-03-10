11,386 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Carnival by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carnival by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. 45,364,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,361,830. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

