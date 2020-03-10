14,612 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Sunoco by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sunoco by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sunoco by 51.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 35,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SUN. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

SUN traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 757,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.