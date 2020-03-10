$165.90 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will report sales of $165.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.81 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $166.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $833.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $847.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $867.24 million, with estimates ranging from $828.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 906,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,481,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 649,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,875. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

