$180.59 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post $180.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.20 million to $185.27 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $168.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $736.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.12 million to $763.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $772.38 million, with estimates ranging from $728.51 million to $819.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,282. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 230.79, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after buying an additional 82,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,630,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 441,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 346,166 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,393,000.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

