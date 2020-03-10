1Spatial (LON:SPA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Shares of 1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 million and a P/E ratio of -15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

1Spatial Company Profile (LON:SPA)

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software products and solutions, and related consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Geospatial and Cloud segments. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.