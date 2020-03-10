1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick Buys 500 Shares

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $17,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,668.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

