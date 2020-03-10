$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.