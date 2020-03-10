$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

