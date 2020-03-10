25,583 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,818,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,927,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 221,189 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,178 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

