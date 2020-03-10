$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 4,301,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,409. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,638,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $33,960,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $27,568,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 923,931 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

