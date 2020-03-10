3,068 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 61,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,474,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

