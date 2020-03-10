35,272 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 365.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,537,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

