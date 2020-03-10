$373.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $373.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $382.20 million. Hilltop posted sales of $361.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

HTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 999,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,035. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hilltop by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hilltop by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 45.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 67.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

