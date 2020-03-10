$4.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to report $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.47 and the highest is $4.68. H & R Block posted earnings per share of $4.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 181.10% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,638. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter worth $784,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

