41,337 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $40.11.

