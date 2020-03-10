44,761 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 382,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 14,800,474 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.