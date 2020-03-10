4,736 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,395,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,165. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $98.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.