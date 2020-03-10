54,996 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Bought by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 11.4% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.39. 18,964,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,350,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

