$600.14 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $600.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.90 million and the lowest is $592.80 million. IDEX posted sales of $622.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

IEX stock traded down $10.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.69. 929,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a 52 week low of $132.80 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

