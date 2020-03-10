62,483 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Acquired by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 126,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,739. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $108.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

