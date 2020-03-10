62,515 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 3.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 31,531,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,405,152. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

