6,642 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. 109,886,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,653,840. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

