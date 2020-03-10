7,569 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

BATS VLUE traded down $7.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 855,670 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.