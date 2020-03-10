7,569 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

BATS VLUE traded down $7.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 855,670 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39.

