8,050 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Docusign by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.82. 2,334,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,593. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $3,284,177.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,360.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,918,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock worth $116,805,525. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Docusign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.
