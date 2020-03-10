8,050 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Docusign by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.82. 2,334,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,593. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $3,284,177.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,360.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,918,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock worth $116,805,525. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

