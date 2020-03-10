Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $512.00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.85), with a volume of 4645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553 ($7.27).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 594.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 581.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 million and a PE ratio of -226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
