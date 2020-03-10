Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $512.00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.85), with a volume of 4645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553 ($7.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 594.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 581.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 million and a PE ratio of -226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s dividend payout ratio is -9.13%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.