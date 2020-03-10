Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.38

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.38 ($0.50), with a volume of 29356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.38 ($0.50).

The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.03.

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Company Profile (LON:AFMC)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.