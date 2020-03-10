Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Cap of $344,490.34

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $344,490.34 and $3,010.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00065026 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,847,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

