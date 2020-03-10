Adelphoi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $336.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $148,579.76 and approximately $336.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02486109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

