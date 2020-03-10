AdEx (ADX) Hits Market Cap of $6.79 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit and Liqui. In the last week, AdEx has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $83,503.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02497164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00214826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00124709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012183 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

