Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded down 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $43.27, 79,710,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 68,609,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $407,296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $790,311,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.