Aeron Reaches Market Cap of $2.70 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $2.50 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, HitBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, Mercatox, Binance, IDAX, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinrail, Radar Relay and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

