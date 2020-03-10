Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.93, 1,920,165 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,036,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Specifically, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

