Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) traded down 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $204.74 and last traded at $205.15, 2,393,718 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,309,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.28.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.