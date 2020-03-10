Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $8.05, 1,686,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,494,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 585,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

