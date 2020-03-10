Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) shares dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.59 and last traded at $72.96, approximately 2,627,351 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,123,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.