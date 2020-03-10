Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.42), with a volume of 1945463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.75 ($0.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The company has a market cap of $77.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.81.

Get Allied Minds alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a GBX 12.62 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 24.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph Pignato purchased 346,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £159,528 ($209,850.04).

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.