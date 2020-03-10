Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,329,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $64.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,280.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,339. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $859.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,444.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.