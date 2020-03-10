Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 422,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $57.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,273.00. 263,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. The firm has a market cap of $876.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,443.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

